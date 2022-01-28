Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 28 January 2022
Rueben Crothers named as captain in 31-man Ireland squad for U20s Six Nations

Richie Murphy’s team kick-off their campaign against Wales in Cork next Friday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 28 Jan 2022, 1:23 PM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
IRELAND HEAD COACH Richie Murphy has named a 31-man squad for the upcoming U20 Six Nations, with Ulster back row Rueben Crothers named as captain.

Murphy has included four players who were involved in last year’s championship ahead of the new campaign, which kicks-off with a home game against Wales next Friday.

Leinster pair Jack Boyle and Mark Morrissey are also back for a second campaign, as is winger Chay Mullins, who recently travelled to Malaga with the Ireland Sevens squad on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Having played a series of challenge matches in recent weeks, Murphy has finalised his squad to a 31-man group ahead of the opening fixture against Wales, before Ireland head to France in round two.

Ireland then play Italy on Friday, 25 February at Musgrave Park, before travelling to take on England on 12 March. Their championship concludes with a home tie against Scotland on 20 March.

“We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations,” Murphy said.

“It has been a challenging year but the players have come in, worked hard and bonded well, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application.

“Now our focus turns to performance and next Friday’s opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.”

Ireland’s games against Wales and England will be live on RTÉ, while the France, Italy and Scotland matches will be broadcast on Virgin Media.

Ireland U20s Six Nations fixtures:

  • Ireland v Wales, Friday 4 February, Musgrave Park, 8pm (RTÉ)
  • France v Ireland, Friday 11 February, Stade Maurice David, 8pm (Virgin Media)
  • Ireland v Italy, Friday 25 February, Musgrave Park, 8pm (Virgin Media)
  • England v Ireland, Saturday 12 March, StoneX Stadium, 7.15pm (RTÉ)
  • Ireland v Scotland, Sunday 20 March, Musgrave Park, 5pm (Virgin Media).

Ireland U20s Six Nations squad

Forwards (17):

Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)
Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)
Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)
James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)
James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)
Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)
James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)
Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)
Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

Backs (14):

Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Fionn Gibbons  (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster)
Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)
Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)
Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster)
Adam Maher (Rockwell College/Munster)
Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey glance ahead to the Six Nations, chat about the Irish provinces’ progress in Europe, then discuss the latest off-the-pitch drama in Welsh rugby.

