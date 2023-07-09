Ireland U20s target another memorable win against World Cup hosts South Africa

WHEN THE IRELAND U20s were getting ready to jet out to South Africa for this World Championship, head coach Richie Murphy spoke about how valuable the experience would prove to be for his young squad.

With the tournament taking place for the first time since 2019, they would be the first Ireland U20 side in three years to get a proper taste of cup rugby and all the challenges that come with it – spending a long block of time away from home, managing short, five-day turnarounds and finding ways to dismantle teams with a different profile to that which they experience in the Six Nations.

Exciting times, but unfortunately, Ireland’s involvement in this World Championship will be remembered in light of the tragic events which have occured off the pitch.

Last weekend the squad were devastated by news that two former St. Michael’s students, Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, had died on holiday on the Greek island of Ios. The two teenagers were known to members of the Ireland U20s squad, which includes six former St. Michael’s pupils.

On the back of that shocking news, the group was rocked by the death of Greig Oliver, father of Ireland U20s scrum-half Jack, who was killed in a paragliding accident in Cape Town on Monday.

Amid all that loss, the players decided to fulfill their final pool fixture against Fiji, a game they went on to win 47-27, securing top spot in Pool B.

SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Ireland's John Devine in action against Fiji. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

It was a remarkably focused and disciplined performance in the most trying of circumstances, and no matter what happens in today’s semi-final, they can reflect proudly on their efforts to this point.

Anything from here on could be viewed as bonus territory, but this Ireland squad will be determined to finish the job and qualify for Friday’s final.

They have been excellent on their run to today’s semi-final. While still producing moments of the smart attacking rugby we saw during the Grand Slam run, Ireland have been able to adapt when needed, delivering a disciplined, muscular performance in the rain and mud to beat Australia.

Having made 11 changes for the Fiji game, Murphy has reverted to a more familiar starting XV for today’s clash and on paper, they certainly have the quality to end the hosts’ interests in this World Cup.

Dealing with the Boks’ power up front will be key, so Murphy has opted for his biggest front five, while the return of Ruadhan Quinn to the backrow after a head injury is a significant boost.

Darren Stewart / INPHO Ruadhán Quinn returns to the starting XV after a head injury. Darren Stewart / INPHO / INPHO

In destructive number eight Brian Gleeson they have a genuine player of the tournament contender while John Devine, Paddy McCarthy and Sam Prendergast have also impressed.

South Africa are capable of troubling Ireland but they have been far from convincing on their route to the last four.

The Junior Springboks laboured past Georgia in round one, before losing to Italy and coming from behind to beat Argentina. They only edged Georgia on the head-to-head to advance as pool winners, and are the lowest scoring side of the four semi-finalists.

Their set-piece has been suspect, and this is an area Ireland will likely target given the joy they’ve had with their own maul so far. The South Africa defence has also looked disjoined at times and if Ireland can get quick-ball and move the ball through the hands, they have the runners to do real damage.

The Boks’ – who have named an unchanged side from the win over Argentina – have looked at their most dangerous when they get the ball wide, with winger Jurenzo Julius one of the standout talents at the tournament.

On the back of the week they’ve had, Ireland would be forgiven for looking a little off-colour today, but based on what we know about this group, it would be no surprise to see them front up again and pull off another memorable win.

Either way, they’ve already left their mark on what has been a competitive, highly entertaining return for the U20 World Cup.

IRELAND: Henry McErlean; Andrew Osborne, Hugh Gavin, John Devine, James Nicholson; Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; Paddy McCarthy, Gus McCarthy (captain), Ronan Foxe; Charlie Irvine, Conor O’Tighearnaigh; Diarmuid Mangan, Ruadhan Quinn, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, George Hadden, Fiachna Barrett, Evan O’Connell, Dan Barron, Oscar Cawley, Matthew Lynch, Sam Berman.

SOUTH AFRICA: Hakeem Kunene; Jurenzo Julius, Katlego Letebele, Ethan Hooker, Michael Annies; Jean Smith, Imad Khan; Corné Lavagna, Juann Else, Dian Heunis; Coetzee le Roux, JF van Heerden; Paul de Villiers (captain), Ghudian van Reenen, Corné Beets.

Replacements: SJ Kotze, Phatu Ganyane, Zachary Porthen, Jannes Potgieter, Abulele Ndabambi, Asad Moos, Damian Markus, Regan Izaks.

