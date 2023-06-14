Murphy names strong Ireland U20s squad for World Championship in South Africa

RICHIE MURPHY HAS named his 30-strong Ireland squad for the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.
The squad includes 26 players involved in Ireland’s U20s Six Nations Grand Slam success this year, with scrum-half Jack Oliver and forwards Ronan Foxe, Max Clein and Dan Barron the four uncapped members in the travelling party.
Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy continues as captain.
“It is an exciting time for the squad as we prepare to depart for South Africa for the World Rugby U20 Championship,” said Murphy.
It has been four years since the last edition of the tournament and we’re looking forward to getting to Cape Town to test ourselves against the world’s best teams.
“It has been a competitive couple of weeks as the squad have pushed each other in preparation for the tournament and we know we’ll need to grow and evolve as a team from the Six Nations for what will be a challenging couple of weeks against quality opposition in South Africa.”
Andrew Browne has joined Murphy’s coaching team as defence and lineout coach with Willie Faloon unable to travel due to personal reasons. Mark Sexton continues as backs and attack coach with Aaron Dundon looking after scrum and contact.
The tournament, which takes place in the Cape Town region, returns for the first time since 2019, and runs over five match days between 24 June and 14 July.
Ireland play their three Pool B fixtures in Paarl, opening their campaign against England on 24 June, before taking on Australia (29 June) and Fiji (4 July).
World Rugby are expected to confirm broadcast details for the championship shortly.
Ireland U20s squad:
Forwards (17):
- George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)
- George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)
- Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)
- Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster)*
- Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)
- Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)
- Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)
- Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*
- Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)
- Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)
- Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)
- Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)
- Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)
- James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)
- Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)
- Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)
- Dan Barron (Dublin University/Leinster)*
Backs (13):
- Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)
- Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)*
- Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)
- Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)
- Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster)
- John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)
- Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)
- Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)
- Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)
- Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)
- James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)
- Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)
- Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)
*Uncapped at U20s level
Ireland U20s Fixtures:
- Saturday 24 June: Ireland U20s v England U20s, Paarl – 12.30pm Irish time
- Thursday 29 June: Ireland U20s v Australia U20s, Paarl – 10am Irish time
- Tuesday 4 July: Ireland U20s v Fiji U20s, Paarl – 12.30pm Irish time
- Sunday 9th July: Play-off match
- Friday 14th July: Play-off match.
