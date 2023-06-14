Murphy names strong Ireland U20s squad for World Championship in South Africa

RICHIE MURPHY HAS named his 30-strong Ireland squad for the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

The squad includes 26 players involved in Ireland’s U20s Six Nations Grand Slam success this year, with scrum-half Jack Oliver and forwards Ronan Foxe, Max Clein and Dan Barron the four uncapped members in the travelling party.

Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy continues as captain.

“It is an exciting time for the squad as we prepare to depart for South Africa for the World Rugby U20 Championship,” said Murphy.

It has been four years since the last edition of the tournament and we’re looking forward to getting to Cape Town to test ourselves against the world’s best teams.

“It has been a competitive couple of weeks as the squad have pushed each other in preparation for the tournament and we know we’ll need to grow and evolve as a team from the Six Nations for what will be a challenging couple of weeks against quality opposition in South Africa.”

Andrew Browne has joined Murphy’s coaching team as defence and lineout coach with Willie Faloon unable to travel due to personal reasons. Mark Sexton continues as backs and attack coach with Aaron Dundon looking after scrum and contact.

The tournament, which takes place in the Cape Town region, returns for the first time since 2019, and runs over five match days between 24 June and 14 July.

Ireland play their three Pool B fixtures in Paarl, opening their campaign against England on 24 June, before taking on Australia (29 June) and Fiji (4 July).