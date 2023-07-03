Ireland U20s squad 'devastated' by death of two St Michael's students in Greece

THE IRELAND U20s squad will wear black armbands against Fiji tomorrow in memory of the two Dublin students who died on the Greek island of Ios over the weekend.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall were on holiday on the island after completing their Leaving Cert. The two teenagers were former pupils of St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge, and were known to members of the Ireland U20s squad, who are currently competing in the U20 World Championship in South Africa.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Pool B meeting with Fiji, Ireland head coach Richie Murphy opened his pre-match press conference today by reading a statement on behalf of the squad, which includes six former St Michael’s students.

“It’s a really tough time,” Murphy said.

“Obviously, we are massively devastated to hear of the passing of Max Wall and Andrew O’Donnell, two boys from St Michael’s.

“We have a number St Michael’s guys here in the squad, who know them well, and as a father of kids around that age and an Irishman I feel really devastated for them and we’d like to offer our condolences to the Wall and O’Donnell family.”

Ireland’s clash with Fiji kicks-off at 12.30pm Irish time in Stellenbosch, with Murphy making 11 changes to his starting team for the game.

