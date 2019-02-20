Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench

ULSTER WING ANGUS Kernohan has been included in the Ireland U20s team for the Six Nations clash with Italy in Rieti on Friday evening [KO 6pm Irish time, streamed on IRFU YouTube].

Kernohan, who played for the U20s last year and has gone on to make 13 senior appearances for his province, replaces Munster’s Conor Phillips on the right wing.

The only other change to Noel McNamara’s starting team sees Shannon scrum-half Craig Casey return from the knee injury that saw him missing the win over Scotland two weekends ago, with Cormac Foley dropping to the bench as a result.

Billy Scannell, Callum Reid, Ben Healy and Ronan Watters are set for their debuts off the bench. Source: Inpho

Ireland, who are top of the Six Nations after two wins in two games, have included four uncapped players among their replacements.

Young Munster hooker Billy Scannell – younger brother of Munster’s Niall and Rory – Banbridge loosehead prop Callum Reid, St Mary’s College back row Ronan Watters and Garryowen playmaker Ben Healy are hoping to win their first caps against the Italians.

“We’re pleased to have won our opening two games, but the players are ambitious and they’re constantly looking for improvements in their performance, both individually and collectively,” said Ireland boss McNamara.

“Our previous meetings with Italy have been really challenging encounters, with only one score separating the sides in our past number of games.

“We had a really positive session with the Ireland senior side last Friday in the Aviva Stadium, so the players are now looking forward to getting back into the green jersey on Friday night in Rieti.”

Ireland U20s (v Italy):

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. David Hawkshaw (Clontarf/Leinster) (captain)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

7. Scott Penny (UCD RFC/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Billy Scannell (Young Munster/Munster) *

17. Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster) *

18. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

19. Brian Deeny (Clontarf/Leinster)

20. Ronan Watters (St.Mary’s College/Leinster) *

21. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

22. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster) *

23. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

* denotes uncapped player

