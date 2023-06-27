Ireland U20s make four changes for pivotal pool clash with Junior Wallabies

RICHIE MURPHY HAS made four changes to his Ireland U20s side to face Australia in Thursday’s pivotal Pool B clash at the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

UCD and Leinster wing James Nicholson comes into the starting XV, with Hugh Cooney suspended following his red card in Saturday’s draw with England and Hugh Gavin shuffling across to outside centre in his place.

Old Belvedere and Leinster tighthead Ronan Foxe also starts, making his first appearance at this level in place of the injured George Hadden, who dotted down against England.

Queen’s University and Ulster lock Charlie Irvine comes in for Evan O’Connell to partner Conor O’Tighearnaigh in the second row, while Garryowen and Munster’s Brian Gleeson replaces Diarmuid Mangan in a back-row reshuffle.

Kick-off in Paarl on Thursday is at 10am Irish time, and the match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two in the Republic of Ireland or on World Rugby platforms where there is no local broadcaster.

Ireland U20s (v Australia)

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

13. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*

4. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

7. Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

20. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

21. Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)

22. Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

23. Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)

*Denotes uncapped at U20 level