Dublin: 12°C Friday 18 March 2022
Aitzol King comes onto the wing as Ireland U20s name team for Grand Slam decider

The dynamic Leinster back scored two tries against England last week and displaces Chay Mullins in the only change to Richie Murphy’s XV.

By Gavan Casey Friday 18 Mar 2022, 5:02 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND U20S HEAD coach Richie Murphy has made one change to his side for Sunday’s Grand Slam decider against Scotland at Musgrave Park (5pm, Virgin Media Two).

Leinster outside back Aitzol King, whose two superb finishes off the bench helped Ireland to see off England last weekend, will start on the right wing in place of Bristol’s Chay Mullins as Ireland seek to put the cherry on top of a brilliant campaign against the winless Scots.

Murphy’s XV is otherwise unchanged from last weekend’s 42-27 win at the StoneX Stadium as Reuben Crothers again skippers the side from the back row, Matthew Devine and Charlie Tector continue their fruitful partnership at half-back and the all-Banbridge pairing of Ben Carson and Jude Postlethwaite start again in midfield.

There is one change on the bench, where Adam McNamee replaces fellow Ulsterman James McNabney.

Ireland U20s (v Scotland)

  • 15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster/Munster)
  • 14. Aitzol King (Clontarf/Leinster)
  • 13. Jude Postlewhaite (Banbridge/Ulster)
  • 12. Ben Carson (Banbridge/Ulster)
  • 11. Fionn Gibbons (UCD/Leinster)
  • 10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne/Leinster)
  • 9. Matthew Devine (Galway Corinthians/Connacht)
  • 1. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)
  • 2. James McCormick (Ballymena/Ulster)
  • 3. Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)
  • 4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)
  • 5. Mark Morrissey (UCD/Leinster)
  • 6. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)
  • 7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(Captain)
  • 8. James Culhane (UCD/Leinster)

Replacements:

  • 16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch/Ulster)
  • 17. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne/Leinster)
  • 18. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)
  • 19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)
  • 20. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)
  • 21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon/Munster)
  • 22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • 23. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

