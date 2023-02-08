McErlean starts at fullback as Ireland U20s bid to continue winning streak

RICHIE MURPHY HAS made just one change to his starting XV as Ireland U20s bid to continue their winning streak in Friday evening’s crunch Six Nations meeting with France [8pm, RTÉ2].

Henry McErlean is rewarded for his second-half impact when introduced from the bench against Wales last week. He is named to start at fullback, with Leinster counterpart James Nicholson shifting across to the right wing.

Ulster’s Rory Telfer is named among the replacements with La Rochelle’s Ike Anagu — who started the 44-27 win in Colwyn Bay — the man to miss out on the matchday 23.

The IRFU announced on Wednesday that over 7,000 tickets have already been sold for Friday evening’s game in Musgrave Park.

“We were pleased to open the Six Nations with a bonus point win away from home but we know there are areas of improvement for us heading into Friday night,” Murphy said.

“We have put the head down in Cork this week and are hugely excited to get back to Musgrave Park and play in front of another big home crowd.”

Ireland U20s v France

Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (capt, UCD/Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster), George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster), Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster), Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht), Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).