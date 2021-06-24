Six changes as Ireland U20s continue Six Nations title defence against Wales

Tim Corkery gets the nod at 10 for Ireland's meeting with Wales.

HEAD COACH RICHIE Murphy has made six changes as Ireland U20s bid to make it back-to-back wins in the defence of their Six Nations crown.

After last weekend’s bonus-point win over Scotland, Ireland’s next assignment is against tournament hosts Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday evening (kick-off 8pm, RTÉ 2).

Murphy has opted for a new-look pairing in the half-backs with Leinster’s Tim Corkery — who featured for the second half against Scotland — starting at 10 outside Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak.

The only other change in the back sees Chris Cosgrave start on the left wing in place of Josh O’Connor.

In the pack, Jack Boyle and Mark Donnelly get the nod on either side of the front row, while Donnacha Byrne starts at blindside flanker.

“We were pleased to get off to a winning start last weekend but the very nature of this championship means you have to turn the page quickly and focus on the next challenge,” Murphy said.

“We identified areas of our game that needed improvement after Scotland and we have been working on them this week.

“Wales will be a tough test at their home ground but the group are looking forward to the challenge and building on last week’s performance.”

Ireland U20s v Wales

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS / Naas RFC / Leinster)

14. Ben Moxham (Larne High School / Ballymena RFC / Ulster)

13. Shane Jennings (Garbally College / Buccaneers RFC / Connacht)

12. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

11. Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

10. Tim Corkery (St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny / UCD RFC / Leinster)

9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School / Banbridge RFC / Ulster)

1. Jack Boyle (St Michael’s College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

2. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea / UCD RFC / Leinster)

3. Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork / Garryowen RFC / Munster)

4. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College / Clontarf RFC / Leinster)

5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School / Dublin University FC / Ulster)

6. Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College / Sligo RFC / Connacht)

7. Oisin McCormack (Garbally College / Buccaneers RFC / Connacht)

8. Alex Kendellen, capt. (PBC Cork / UCC RFC / Munster)

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiáran / An Ghaeltacht / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

17. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School / Queen’s University Belfast RFC / Ulster)

18. Sam Illo (Wesley College / Old Wesley RFC / Leinster)

19. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

20. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School / Queen’s University Belfast RFC / Ulster)

22. Ben Carson (Wallace High School / Banbridge RFC / Ulster)

23. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI / Banbridge RFC / Ulster)

24. Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel Community School / Cashel RFC / Munster)

25. Daniel Okeke (Ard Scoil Ris / Shannon RFC / Munster)

26. Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

