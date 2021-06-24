Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 24 June 2021
Advertisement

Six changes as Ireland U20s continue Six Nations title defence against Wales

The sides meet in Cardiff tomorrow evening at 8pm.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 1:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,856 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5476206
Tim Corkery gets the nod at 10 for Ireland's meeting with Wales.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tim Corkery gets the nod at 10 for Ireland's meeting with Wales.
Tim Corkery gets the nod at 10 for Ireland's meeting with Wales.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

HEAD COACH RICHIE Murphy has made six changes as Ireland U20s bid to make it back-to-back wins in the defence of their Six Nations crown.

After last weekend’s bonus-point win over Scotland, Ireland’s next assignment is against tournament hosts Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday evening (kick-off 8pm, RTÉ 2).

Murphy has opted for a new-look pairing in the half-backs with Leinster’s Tim Corkery — who featured for the second half against Scotland — starting at 10 outside Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak.

The only other change in the back sees Chris Cosgrave start on the left wing in place of Josh O’Connor.

In the pack, Jack Boyle and Mark Donnelly get the nod on either side of the front row, while Donnacha Byrne starts at blindside flanker.

“We were pleased to get off to a winning start last weekend but the very nature of this championship means you have to turn the page quickly and focus on the next challenge,” Murphy said.

“We identified areas of our game that needed improvement after Scotland and we have been working on them this week.

“Wales will be a tough test at their home ground but the group are looking forward to the challenge and building on last week’s performance.”

Ireland U20s v Wales

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS / Naas RFC / Leinster)
14. Ben Moxham (Larne High School / Ballymena RFC / Ulster)
13. Shane Jennings (Garbally College / Buccaneers RFC / Connacht)
12. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)
11. Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College / UCD RFC / Leinster)
10. Tim Corkery (St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny / UCD RFC / Leinster)
9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School / Banbridge RFC / Ulster)

1. Jack Boyle (St Michael’s College / UCD RFC / Leinster)
2. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea / UCD RFC / Leinster)
3. Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork / Garryowen RFC / Munster)
4. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College / Clontarf RFC / Leinster)
5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School / Dublin University FC / Ulster)
6. Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College / Sligo RFC / Connacht)
7. Oisin McCormack (Garbally College / Buccaneers RFC / Connacht)
8. Alex Kendellen, capt. (PBC Cork / UCC RFC / Munster)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiáran / An Ghaeltacht / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)
17. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School / Queen’s University Belfast RFC / Ulster)
18. Sam Illo (Wesley College / Old Wesley RFC / Leinster)
19. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster)
20. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)
21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School / Queen’s University Belfast RFC / Ulster)
22. Ben Carson (Wallace High School / Banbridge RFC / Ulster)
23. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI / Banbridge RFC / Ulster)
24. Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel Community School / Cashel RFC / Munster)
25. Daniel Okeke (Ard Scoil Ris / Shannon RFC / Munster)
26. Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s Sevens success, the retirement of Connacht’s Seán O’Brien, the introduction of the 50/22 law at Test level, Noel McNamara’s move to the Sharks, this weekend’s English and French league finals, and the Lions’ opener against the returning Japanese.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie