Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 18 December 2021
Advertisement

Ireland U20s edged out by Italy in uncapped Six Nations warm-up

Richie Murphy’s men worked out against the Italians after a four-day training camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre this week.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Dec 2021, 9:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,193 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5634989
Aitzol King scored Ireland's try (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Aitzol King scored Ireland's try (file pic).
Aitzol King scored Ireland's try (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND U20S SUFFERED a 15-8 defeat to Italy in a challenge match at UCD Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Richie Murphy had assembled a squad for a four-day training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week and today’s encounter with Italy, which was an uncapped international, was designed purely as a workout ahead of bigger days in next year’s Six Nations.

Tony Butler’s first-half penalty for the hosts was soundly eclipsed by two Italian tries in UCD, and while Aitzol King dragged Ireland back into the contest in the second period, Italian 10 Nicolo Teneggi kicked a late penalty to seal the deal for the visitors.

Ireland are scheduled to meet again for camp on 27 December before facing Munster Development at Musgrave Park on 30 December.

Murphy’s men open their Six Nations campaign against Wales on Friday 4 February in Cork.

Ireland (v Italy)

  • 15. Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 14. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
  • 13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 12. Ben Brownlee (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 11. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
  • 10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
  • 9. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)
  • 1. Ben Popplewell (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
  • 2. Dylan Murphy (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • 3. Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 6. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)
  • 7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)
  • 8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

  • 16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
  • 17. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
  • 18. Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)
  • 19. Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
  • 20. James McNabney (Ballymana RFC/Ulster)
  • 21. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • 22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • 23. Darragh French (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • 24. Conor Moloney (Young Munster/Munster)
  • 25. Callum O’Reilly (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie