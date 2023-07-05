First Ireland Women's U20 squad named ahead of games against Italy and Scotland

THE FIRST IRELAND Women’s U20s squad has been named ahead of this month’s landmark series of training games in Italy against the host nation and Scotland.

Head coach Neil Alcorn has named a 26-player group for the games, which will be held at the Stadio Tommaso Fattori in L’Aquila on Friday, 28 July. The Ireland Women’s U20s will play Italy and Scotland in two 40-minute training matches, after training against the two squads throughout the week.

The squad, which includes three senior-capped Ireland internationals, was selected following a screening camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Abbotstown.

Niamh O’Dowd, Emma Tilly and Leah Tarpey have been capped at senior international level, while Clara Barrett and Kate Flannery have previously impressed for the Ireland U18s in the Six Nations Festival.

The squad will gather for a week-long training camp at the HPC before departing for Rome on Friday, July 21.

IRFU Women’s National Talent Squad and Talent Identification Manager, Katie Fitzhenry, said: “We’re delighted to name the first ever Ireland Women’s U20s squad ahead of the trip to Italy.

“We had 44 players at last month’s screening camp and the Coaching Team of Neill Alcorn, Larissa Muldoon and Matt Gill have selected an exciting mix of talented players from across the country, all of whom have impressed for their Club, Province, or at underage international level in a green jersey.

“It is a hugely exciting time for everyone involved and this is another important step for our Women’s Pathway, providing a platform for the further development of our best young players and exposing them to international rugby at an early stage in their career.”

Ireland Women’s U20s Squad:

Forwards (14):

Amy O’Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Caoimhe Guinan (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)

Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

India Daley (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Ivana Kiripati (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Ruth Campbell (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Shrestha (Loughborough University/Ulster)

Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Backs (12):

Abby Moyles (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)

Cara Martin (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Ellen Boylan (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)

Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall/Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Eva Sterritt (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Kayla Waldron (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Laoise McGonagle (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Willow Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby).

