Ireland U21s to face Finland in Euro 2027 play-offs

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21s have drawn Finland in the 2027 European Championship play-offs.

Jim Crawford’s side secured their spot with a stunning 3-1 win over back-to-back champions England at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday.

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And they learned their fate in Friday morning’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿-𝟮𝟭 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆-𝗢𝗳𝗳 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 Ireland will play Finland in the UEFA EURO U21 Play-Offs The first leg will be away with the second in Ireland Games will be played between Nov 13 & 17. Match details to be announced in due course 🇮🇪🇫🇮 https://t.co/AFwMui95Xq — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 9, 2026

Finland are 20th in the Uefa U21 coefficient, two places below Ireland, while the Young Boys In Green have avoided higher-ranked Netherlands, Denmark and Czechia.

Ireland will be away for the first leg and home for the second, with the games to be played between 13 and 17 November. The FAI say match details will be announced in due course.

The winners qualify for next summer’s U21 Euros in Albania and Serbia.

2027 European Championship U21 play-off draw

Denmark v Netherlands

Iceland v Greece

Finland v Republic of Ireland

Turkey v Czechia

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