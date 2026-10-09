More Stories
Grady McDonnell, Rory Finneran, Noah Jauny and Michael Noonan celebrate after Ireland's win over England. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Pot Luck

Ireland U21s to face Finland in Euro 2027 play-offs

Jim Crawford’s side learn fate in draw in Nyon.
11.36am, 9 Oct 2026

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21s have drawn Finland in the 2027 European Championship play-offs.

Jim Crawford’s side secured their spot with a stunning 3-1 win over back-to-back champions England at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday.

And they learned their fate in Friday morning’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Finland are 20th in the Uefa U21 coefficient, two places below Ireland, while the Young Boys In Green have avoided higher-ranked Netherlands, Denmark and Czechia.

Ireland will be away for the first leg and home for the second, with the games to be played between 13 and 17 November. The FAI say match details will be announced in due course.

The winners qualify for next summer’s U21 Euros in Albania and Serbia.

2027 European Championship U21 play-off draw

  • Denmark v Netherlands
  • Iceland v Greece
  • Finland v Republic of Ireland
  • Turkey v Czechia

*****

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie