Ireland U21s drawn against Italy and Norway in European qualifying

ITALY AND NORWAY are amongst the opponents that await the Republic of Ireland U21 side in their next European Championship qualifying campaign.

Jim Crawford’s team will also meet Turkey, Latvia and San Marino after this morning’s draw for the 2025 tournament.

Slovakia will be the host nation for the tournament in the summer of 2025. Qualifying is set to commence next month and will run until late 2024.

16 teams will feature in the finals with the host already having secured one of the qualification spots.

Head coach Crawford recently agreed a contract extension until the end of this campaign, with assistant coaches Alan Reynolds and John O’Shea having also agreed extensions.

Since 2021, six U21 players have earned call-ups to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad: Conor Coventry, Lee O’Connor, Festy Ebosele, Andrew Omobamidele and more recently Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗨𝗘𝗙𝗔 𝗨𝟮𝟭 𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴



A look at Ireland’s group 🇮🇪👇



Confirmation of our U21s fixtures will be announced in due course #IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/OvgF7IgOaC — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 2, 2023

