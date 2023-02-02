Advertisement
Thursday 2 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Ireland coach Jim Crawford.
# COYBIG
Ireland U21s drawn against Italy and Norway in European qualifying
Turkey, Latvia and San Marino will also face Ireland.
737
0
1 hour ago

ITALY AND NORWAY are amongst the opponents that await the Republic of Ireland U21 side in their next European Championship qualifying campaign.

Jim Crawford’s team will also meet Turkey, Latvia and San Marino after this morning’s draw for the 2025 tournament.

Slovakia will be the host nation for the tournament in the summer of 2025. Qualifying is set to commence next month and will run until late 2024.

16 teams will feature in the finals with the host already having secured one of the qualification spots.

Head coach Crawford recently agreed a contract extension until the end of this campaign, with assistant coaches Alan Reynolds and John O’Shea having also agreed extensions.

Since 2021, six U21 players have earned call-ups to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad: Conor Coventry, Lee O’Connor, Festy Ebosele, Andrew Omobamidele and more recently Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Group A

  • Italy
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Norway
  • Turkey
  • Latvia
  • San Marino
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     