Ireland U21s to face Croatian equivalents and England U20s in June friendlies

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21S will face their Croatian equivalents as well as England U20s in two friendlies this June.

Both games will take place in Zagreb, where Croatia U21s will host Jim Crawford’s side on Friday 7 June before Ireland face England the following Tuesday, 11 June.

Advertisement

Ireland currently occupy a play-off place in their Euro 2025 qualifying group after a record-breaking 7-0 win over San Marino in March, while Croatia are third in their group — but with two games in hand over second-placed Greece.

England U20s, meanwhile, compete in the eight-team Elite League in which they have beaten Germany, Poland and Czechia in their most recent outings. They’ll use friendlies with Ireland and Croatia at the next age grade to prepare for their own U21 Euro qualification journey next year.

“We’ve some big games coming up in the autumn and it was vital that we had a strong test in this June international window and we certainly have that in Croatia and England,” said Ireland head coach Jim Crawford.

“Croatia are no strangers to the European Championships and it will be a tough challenge going up against them on home soil.

“England have a huge talent pool and they will always have quality sides. They have beaten some excellent opposition and we look forward to going up against a very good side.”

The FAI say that stadium details and ticket information will be announced in due course.

Ireland U21s June friendlies

Friday, 7 June: Croatia U21s v Ireland U21s, venue TBC, 5pm

Tuesday, 11 June: Ireland U21s v England U20s, venue TBC, 3pm