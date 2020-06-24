This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fixtures confirmed for Ireland's young guns as Crawford's U21s set for autumn showdown

Ireland’s quest to reach a first-ever U21 European Championships resumes against Italy in October.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 2:30 PM
Troy Parrott celebrates scoring a goal with his Ireland U21 team-mates.
THE HIGH-FLYING IRELAND U21s have learned of their upcoming fixtures, with the quest to qualify for the European Championships at that age level for the first time ever resuming in October.

Now under the watchful eye of Jim Crawford following Stephen Kenny’s transition to the senior team, Ireland face Group 1 favourites Italy away on 13 October.

The fixture will be a decisive top-of-the-table clash with Ireland currently leading the group, but the Azzurri have two games in hand. It will also be Crawford’s first competitive outing in charge.

With five wins, one draw and one loss recorded in their campaign so far, Ireland have three qualification games remaining and currently sit three points clear of Italy — who they drew 0-0 with on home soil last October.

Slovenia come as opposition for an international friendly in September before Crawford’s side face Iceland and Luxembourg in their remaining qualifiers in November.

The former come to Dublin on 12 November, while Ireland close their group qualification campaign in the latter five days later. Kick-off times and locations will be confirmed in due course.

Under a new format for the U21 Euros, the nine group winners and the five best runners-up will be joined by hosts Hungary and Slovenia for a group stage of four groups of four from 24 to 31 March 2021.

The four group winners and the four runners-up will qualify for the final tournament which will be played as a straight knock-out final eight [quarter-finals and semi-finals in Hungary and Slovenia, and the final in Ljubljana] from 31 May to 6 June 2021.

Ireland Under-21 Fixtures

  • 7 September – Slovenia v Ireland – International Friendly
  • 13 October – Italy v Ireland – U-21 European Championships Qualifier
  • 12 November – Ireland v Iceland – U-21 European Championships Qualifier 
  • 17 November – Luxembourg v Ireland – U-21 European Championships Qualifier

