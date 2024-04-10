Ireland U21 international Mark O'Mahony commits future to Brighton

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Mark O’Mahony has signed a three-year contract extension with Brighton, the club have confirmed.

The talented young striker’s new deal runs until June 2027.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for the Seagulls but played 11 times for Cork City in the First Division before moving across the water in January 2023.

The Carrigaline native has registered 10 goals and two assists in 11 Premier League 2 games so far this campaign, in addition to being named in six Premier League matchday squads.

Technical director David Weir said: “Mark has done really well since joining us in January last year and we’re very happy with his progress. We’re pleased to see him commit his future here.

“His form for the U21s has seen his regular involvement with the men’s first-team squad, and this new contract is recognition of that.”

O’Mahony is one of several promising Irish youngsters at Brighton.

Evan Ferguson, Andy Moran, Leigh Kavanagh, Jamie Mullins and Killian Cahill are also on the books at the club.