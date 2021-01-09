Ireland U21 international scores 9th goal of the season for League One leaders

IRELAND U21 international Anthony Scully continued his impressive season, as he scored for League One leaders Lincoln City in their 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Peterborough today.

An unfortunate TJ Eyoma own goal put the visitors ahead, after Adam Jackson’s attempted clearance off the line ricocheted back into the net off his own player.

Shortly after the break, Scully equalised, slotting home after a goalmouth scramble.

Nathan Thompson was then sent off for a deliberate handball in the 66th-minute, but the table toppers couldn’t make their man advantage count and had to settle for a point.

London-born Scully — whose father Tony represented Ireland at U21 and B level — can take some consolation from another influential individual display.

The 21-year-old attacker now has nine goals in all competitions this season, as he continues to impress, after joining the club from West Ham last year.