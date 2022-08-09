Ireland U21 international Will Ferry leaves Southampton

IRELAND U21 international Will Ferry has joined League One side Cheltenham Town from Southampton on a permanent deal, it has been confirmed.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a full-back, wing-back or as a winger, joined the Saints in 2017 from Bury for a six-figure fee and went on to feature regularly in their underage setup.

He spent last season on loan in League Two with Crawley Town, making 38 appearances in all competitions as they finished 12th in the table.

Ferry, who joins on a two-year deal, was named Southampton’s Academy Player of the Year for the 2018-19 campaign and made the bench for their 2021 FA Cup semi-final against Leicester City.

The Bury-born player could feature as early as this evening’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Exeter City.

His new teammates at Cheltenham will include Dublin-born club captain Sean Long and Northern Ireland international Luke Southwood, a goalkeeper currently on loan from Reading.