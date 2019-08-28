Obafemi, Collins and Parrott included in Kenny's exciting Ireland U21 squad

Obafemi scored in the League Cup for Southampton last night.

TROY PARROTT, MICHAEL Obafemi and Nathan Collins have been included in the latest Ireland U21 squad, as Stephen Kenny’s side gear up for European Championship qualifying games against Armenia and Sweden.

The trio had originally been named in Mick McCarthy’s senior squad, but now appear likely to be involved for the U21 side in their crucial back-to-back qualifiers next month.

Also included in Kenny’s 22-man panel are Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny, Jason Knight of Derby County and striker Jonathan Afolabi, who has recently joined Scottish champions Celtic.

The form of both Danny Mandroiu and Darragh Leahy for Bohemians in the League of Ireland has been recognised with first call-ups, while Waterford winger Zack Elbouzedi and UCD defender Liam Scales also come into the squad.

Connor Ronan, who is currently on loan at Slovakian side Dunajská Streda from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been ruled out of the squad through injury.

After opening their qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Luxembourg in March, Ireland welcome Armenia to Tallaght Stadium on Friday 6 September before travelling to Kalmar to face Sweden on Tuesday 10 September.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City).

Defenders: Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Masterson (QPR), Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Liam Scales (UCD AFC).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Millwall, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town, on loan from Aston Villa), Jack Taylor (Barnet), Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur).

