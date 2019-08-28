This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Obafemi, Collins and Parrott included in Kenny's exciting Ireland U21 squad

Kenny has named a 22-player squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 3:18 PM
56 minutes ago 1,714 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4785859
Obafemi scored in the League Cup for Southampton last night.
Image: Matt Dunham
Obafemi scored in the League Cup for Southampton last night.
Obafemi scored in the League Cup for Southampton last night.
Image: Matt Dunham

TROY PARROTT, MICHAEL Obafemi and Nathan Collins have been included in the latest Ireland U21 squad, as Stephen Kenny’s side gear up for European Championship qualifying games against Armenia and Sweden. 

The trio had originally been named in Mick McCarthy’s senior squad, but now appear likely to be involved for the U21 side in their crucial back-to-back qualifiers next month.

Also included in Kenny’s 22-man panel are Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny, Jason Knight of Derby County and striker Jonathan Afolabi, who has recently joined Scottish champions Celtic.

The form of both Danny Mandroiu and Darragh Leahy for Bohemians in the League of Ireland has been recognised with first call-ups, while Waterford winger Zack Elbouzedi and UCD defender Liam Scales also come into the squad. 

Connor Ronan, who is currently on loan at Slovakian side Dunajská Streda from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been ruled out of the squad through injury.

After opening their qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Luxembourg in March, Ireland welcome Armenia to Tallaght Stadium on Friday 6 September before travelling to Kalmar to face Sweden on Tuesday 10 September.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City).

Defenders: Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Masterson (QPR), Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Liam Scales (UCD AFC).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Millwall, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town, on loan from Aston Villa), Jack Taylor (Barnet), Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie