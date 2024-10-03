Mason Melia called into Ireland U21s squad for first time ahead of crunch Euro qualifiers

MASON MELIA HAS earned a first call-up for the Republic of Ireland U21s ahead of the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Norway and Italy.

Melia, 17, has been rewarded for his superb form with St Patrick’s Athletic with a place in Jim Crawford’s 23-man squad.

The Saints forward has played three games for the Ireland U19s, while also representing his country at U15, U16 and U17 level.

Crawford has also recalled defenders Tayo Adaramola and Connor O’Brien.

Your Ireland U21 squad for the Norway & Italy qualifiers 🇮🇪



A first U21 call-up for Mason Melia 👏



A return to the squad for Tayo Adaramola and Connor O’Brien ☘️



Fri, Oct 11 | 🇮🇪 v 🇳🇴

Tue, Oct 15 | 🇮🇹 v 🇮🇪



Full details 🗞️👉 https://t.co/4ljbx6UNRW#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/zujMlDq9Z4 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 3, 2024

Stoke City’s Bosun Lawal is ruled out through injury, alongside Zak Gilsenan, Sean Grehan, Conor Carty and Adam Murphy.

Andrew Moran and Mark O’Mahony, who were on the scoresheet in Wednesday’s thrilling Championship clash between Stoke City and Portsmouth, are both included.

Crawford’s U21s are due to gather in Dublin later this week ahead of hosting Norway in Cork on Friday week.

Ireland will then head to Italy for their final qualifying game the following Tuesday.

With Crawford’s team currently second in Group A, Ireland can seal a play-off place with victory against Norway, while wins against Norway and Italy would secure qualification for a first ever U21 European Championships.

Republic of Ireland U21s squad:

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Gateshead), Killian Cahill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josh Keeley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Emmanuel Adegboyega (Dundee United, on loan from Norwich City), Tayo Adaramola (Stockport County, on loan from Crystal Palace) Sam Curtis (Peterborough United, on loan from Sheffield United), Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty (PEC Zwolle), Connor O’Brien (Accrington Stanley), Connor O’Riordan (Cambridge United, on loan from Blackburn Rovers), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Baba Adeeko (Wigan Athletic), Matt Healy (Royal Francs Borains), Joe Hodge (Huddersfield Town, on loan from Wolves), Andrew Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren, on loan from Crystal Palace), Rocco Vata (Watford)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City), Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers), Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Mark O’Mahony (Portsmouth, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace)

Uefa European U21 Championship Qualifiers:

Friday, 11 October

Ireland U21 v Norway U21, Turner’s Cross, Cork, KO 7pm

Tuesday, 15 October

Italy U21 v Ireland U21, Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste, Italy, KO 5.30pm (Irish time)