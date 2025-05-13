Paul O'Donovan absent as Rowing Ireland announces team for European Championships

PAUL O’DONOVAN is a notable absentee as Rowing Ireland announced their senior crews for the 2025 European Rowing Championships today.

On the reason for Ireland’s most successful ever Olympian not being included, CEO Michelle Carpenter said: “Paul is currently balancing a number of significant commitments as he pursues his medical career progression. His participation depends on his availability, and we will continue to support him as he manages both his professional and sporting endeavours, as we do with all athletes.”

The 31-year-old’s unavailability means Fintan McCarthy — with whom O’Donovan won gold medals in the men’s lightweight double sculls at the last two Olympic Games — teams up with Konan Pazzaia of Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club in the men’s double sculls.

Meanwhile, Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in the men’s double sculls, have been included but will compete in separate events.

Lynch links up with Ross Corrigan in the men’s pair, while Doyle will compete alongside Ronan Byrne, Adam Murphy and Andrew Sheehan in the men’s quadruple sculls.

The event, which takes place from 29 May to 1 June in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, marks the beginning of the new Olympic cycle.

A full list of the selected crews can be seen below…

M2-

• Daire Lynch – UCD Boat Club

• Ross Corrigan – Portora Boat Club

M2x

• Konan Pazzaia – Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club

• Fintan McCarthy – Skibbereen Rowing Club

M4x

• Philip Doyle – Belfast Boat Club

• Ronan Byrne – Shandon Boat Club

• Adam Murphy – UCC Rowing Club

• Andrew Sheehan – UCC Rowing Club

Advertisement

LM1x

• Jake McCarthy – Skibbereen Rowing Club

W2x

• Mags Cremen – UCC Rowing Club

• Zoe Hyde – Tralee Rowing Club

W4x

• Alison Bergin – Fermoy Rowing Club

• Aisling Hayes – Skibbereen Rowing Club

• Natalie Long – Lee Valley Rowing Club

• Claire Feerick – Neptune Rowing Club

W1x

• Fiona Murtagh – University of Galway Boat Club

LW1x

• Izzy Clements – Tara Rowing Club

Support Staff

Coaches: Dominic Casey, Clara O’Brien and Denise Walsh

Physiotherapist: Heather O’Brien

Team Doctor: Dr. George Fuller

Logistics: Pat Feerick, John McCarthy

Operations Manager: Ciara Harte