Paul O'Donovan absent as Rowing Ireland announces team for European Championships

PAUL O’DONOVAN is a notable absentee as Rowing Ireland announced their senior crews for the 2025 European Rowing Championships today.
On the reason for Ireland’s most successful ever Olympian not being included, CEO Michelle Carpenter said: “Paul is currently balancing a number of significant commitments as he pursues his medical career progression. His participation depends on his availability, and we will continue to support him as he manages both his professional and sporting endeavours, as we do with all athletes.”
The 31-year-old’s unavailability means Fintan McCarthy — with whom O’Donovan won gold medals in the men’s lightweight double sculls at the last two Olympic Games — teams up with Konan Pazzaia of Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club in the men’s double sculls.
Meanwhile, Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in the men’s double sculls, have been included but will compete in separate events.
Lynch links up with Ross Corrigan in the men’s pair, while Doyle will compete alongside Ronan Byrne, Adam Murphy and Andrew Sheehan in the men’s quadruple sculls.
The event, which takes place from 29 May to 1 June in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, marks the beginning of the new Olympic cycle.
A full list of the selected crews can be seen below…
M2- • Daire Lynch – UCD Boat Club • Ross Corrigan – Portora Boat Club
M2x • Konan Pazzaia – Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club • Fintan McCarthy – Skibbereen Rowing Club
M4x • Philip Doyle – Belfast Boat Club • Ronan Byrne – Shandon Boat Club • Adam Murphy – UCC Rowing Club • Andrew Sheehan – UCC Rowing Club
Advertisement
LM1x • Jake McCarthy – Skibbereen Rowing Club
W2x • Mags Cremen – UCC Rowing Club • Zoe Hyde – Tralee Rowing Club
W4x • Alison Bergin – Fermoy Rowing Club • Aisling Hayes – Skibbereen Rowing Club • Natalie Long – Lee Valley Rowing Club • Claire Feerick – Neptune Rowing Club
W1x • Fiona Murtagh – University of Galway Boat Club
LW1x • Izzy Clements – Tara Rowing Club
Support Staff
Coaches: Dominic Casey, Clara O’Brien and Denise Walsh
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Paul O'Donovan absent as Rowing Ireland announces team for European Championships
PAUL O’DONOVAN is a notable absentee as Rowing Ireland announced their senior crews for the 2025 European Rowing Championships today.
On the reason for Ireland’s most successful ever Olympian not being included, CEO Michelle Carpenter said: “Paul is currently balancing a number of significant commitments as he pursues his medical career progression. His participation depends on his availability, and we will continue to support him as he manages both his professional and sporting endeavours, as we do with all athletes.”
The 31-year-old’s unavailability means Fintan McCarthy — with whom O’Donovan won gold medals in the men’s lightweight double sculls at the last two Olympic Games — teams up with Konan Pazzaia of Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club in the men’s double sculls.
Meanwhile, Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in the men’s double sculls, have been included but will compete in separate events.
Lynch links up with Ross Corrigan in the men’s pair, while Doyle will compete alongside Ronan Byrne, Adam Murphy and Andrew Sheehan in the men’s quadruple sculls.
The event, which takes place from 29 May to 1 June in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, marks the beginning of the new Olympic cycle.
A full list of the selected crews can be seen below…
M2-
• Daire Lynch – UCD Boat Club
• Ross Corrigan – Portora Boat Club
M2x
• Konan Pazzaia – Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club
• Fintan McCarthy – Skibbereen Rowing Club
M4x
• Philip Doyle – Belfast Boat Club
• Ronan Byrne – Shandon Boat Club
• Adam Murphy – UCC Rowing Club
• Andrew Sheehan – UCC Rowing Club
LM1x
• Jake McCarthy – Skibbereen Rowing Club
W2x
• Mags Cremen – UCC Rowing Club
• Zoe Hyde – Tralee Rowing Club
W4x
• Alison Bergin – Fermoy Rowing Club
• Aisling Hayes – Skibbereen Rowing Club
• Natalie Long – Lee Valley Rowing Club
• Claire Feerick – Neptune Rowing Club
W1x
• Fiona Murtagh – University of Galway Boat Club
LW1x
• Izzy Clements – Tara Rowing Club
Support Staff
Coaches: Dominic Casey, Clara O’Brien and Denise Walsh
Physiotherapist: Heather O’Brien
Team Doctor: Dr. George Fuller
Logistics: Pat Feerick, John McCarthy
Operations Manager: Ciara Harte
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
2024 European Championships Olympics Paris Paul O'Donovan Unavailable