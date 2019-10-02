Obafemi and Ronan return as Kenny names U21 squad for Italy and Iceland qualifiers

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi pictured after making his senior debut against Denmark.

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi pictured after making his senior debut against Denmark.

STEPHEN KENNY HAS announced his Ireland U21 squad for this month’s Euro 2021 qualifiers against Italy and Iceland.

The Boys in Green are currently top of Group 1 with three wins from three, beating Luxembourg, Armenia and Sweden.

A double from Troy Parrott off the bench and a header from Conor Masterson saw Ireland come from a goal behind to beat Sweden 3-1 away.

Kenny’s side now face their biggest test against group favourites Italy — who boast Everton’s Moise Kean and Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone — on 10 October at Tallaght Stadium, before travelling to Reykjavik five days later.

Both Michael Obafemi and Connor Ronan have returned to the Ireland squad, while defender Darragh Leahy drops out after picking up a foot injury which sees the Bohemians man sidelined for the remainder of this season.

Ireland’s U21s have never qualified for a major competition before. However they are making waves to buck that trend for the next European Championships, which are being held in Hungary and Slovenia in two years’ time.

Next Thursday’s meeting with Italy in Tallaght has already sold-out.

Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Celtic), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (UCD AFC), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton)

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Millwall, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jack Taylor (Barnet), Connor Ronan (DAC Dunajská Streda, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford)

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

