Ireland U21 star Coventry makes full West Ham debut

IT HAS been a night to remember for Ireland U21 international Conor Coventry.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been handed a full debut for West Ham, just under four years on from his first appearance for the Premier League club.

Coventry this evening is part of the Hammers’ starting XI for their Europa Conference League qualifier against Danish club Viborg.

It is the youngster’s fifth senior appearance in total for West Ham, having come off the bench three times in the EFL Cup and once in the Premier League in their 2-0 loss to Manchester City earlier this month.

It is a reward for an encouraging loan spell at MK Dons last season, as he played an integral part in a campaign that saw them fall just short of promotion from League One.

He previously also had loan stints at Peterborough and Lincoln City, with nearly 50 senior appearances under his belt in total, in addition to being a regular for Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 side in recent times.

Two other Irish players could also potentially be involved for West Ham tonight — experienced goalkeeper Darren Randolph and 20-year-old Dubliner Armstrong Oko-Flex are both on the bench.