Ireland U21 winger Tyreik Wright rewarded with new Aston Villa contract

ASTON VILLA HAVE handed a new contract to Irish youngster Tyreik Wright.

The 19-year-old winger is one of seven players from the Premier League club’s U23 set-up to have been rewarded with a new deal ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Villa have put their faith in Wright, who forced his way into the Republic of Ireland U21 squad earlier this year.

The Corkman, who has now won four caps for Jim Crawford’s side, provided a brilliant assist for Ross Tierney’s last-gasp winning goal in a friendly against Australia U23s last month.

On the books at Villa Park since 2018, he has yet to make a first-team breakthrough but impressed last season while on loan at Walsall, for whom he played 16 times in League Two following a January loan move.

The duration of Wright’s new contract at Aston Villa was not disclosed by the club.