Ireland U21s to begin Euro qualification campaign with Cork double-header

IRELAND U21S WILL make Cork their base for their upcoming European qualifiers against Turkey and San Marino with Turner’s Cross confirmed for both games in September.

Tickets will go on public sale tomorrow at 10am with Ireland taking on Turkey on Friday, 8 September (KO 7.30pm) and San Marino on Tuesday, 12 September (KO 7.30pm)

The side played at Turners Cross in March for a 2-1 friendly win over Iceland.

Since then, the new generation of U21s have gone unbeaten and gone toe-to-toe with U21 Euro semi-finalists Ukraine in a 2-2 draw in June.

Ireland will be looking to start their qualifying campaign on the front foot and head coach Jim Crawford says he’s hoping the Irish support come out in their numbers for his team.

He said: “Firstly, I’m delighted to bring our U21s back to Cork. To sell-out Turner’s Cross for a friendly just goes to show how much the Cork public back their teams. The crowd were amazing and to win in the manner we did against Iceland in front of 6,000 plus fans meant a lot to the players and the staff.

“These are two huge games and the support is so important for us. This is an exciting group of players and it’s an opportunity to come out and watch the next generation of Irish internationals.”