Sinclair Armstrong (file photo). Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO
Friendly fires

Ireland U21s hold off late Croatia comeback to win five-goal thriller

Andrew Moran, Sinclair Armstrong and Aidomo Emakhu were on target for Ireland.
7.11pm, 7 Jun 2024
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21s held off a late Croatia comeback to come out on top of a five-goal thriller in Vrbovec, near Zagreb, this evening.

Jim Crawford’s side won their first friendly 3-2 as they break from their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign.

Andrew Moran, Sinclair Armstrong and Aidomo Emakhu were on target for Ireland, who led 3-0 by the 52nd minute but were forced to dig deep for the win in searing heat.

Two quick-fire early goals sent the young guns on their way. Moran broke the deadlock in the 11th minute after good work from Armstrong. The brilliant QPR striker saw his shot saved, but Moran was on hand to convert the rebound. 

Three minutes later, Armstrong got on the scoresheet when he turned in Sam Curtis’ cross. Ireland strung together some other chances in the first half and Armstrong had a penalty shout waved on just before half time, but they were two up and cruising.

Emakhu made it three shortly after the restart, but Croatia soon responded.

Igor Mantanovic and Matja Frigan (penalty) brought them within touching distance by the 73rd minute, but Ireland held on to prevail.

Crawford’s side are second in their Euro qualifying group behind top seeds Italy ahead of the run in.

They have four wins, one draw and one defeat to date, their most recent outing a 7-0 hammering of San Marino in March.

Ireland face the England U20s in another friendly in Vrbovec on Tuesday.

