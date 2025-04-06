The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Munster to play Bordeaux on Saturday as EPCR confirms fixtures
MUNSTER WILL FACE Bordeaux at Stade Chaban Delmas on Saturday afternoon in the Champions Cup quarter-finals next weekend, with a kick-off of 3pm Irish time confirmed by EPCR.
As had already been confirmed, Leinster will host Glasgow in their quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium on Friday evening with an 8pm kick-off.
Northampton and Castres will clash at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday evening at 5.30pm, with the winner of that game facing either Leinster or Glasgow in the semis.
And the quarter-final weekend will conclude with Toulon welcoming defending champions Toulouse to Stade Félix Mayol on Sunday afternoon at 3pm Irish time.
Champions Cup quarter-finals:
Friday 11 April
QF 2: Leinster (2) v Glasgow (7), Aviva Stadium (8pm) [RTÉ / Premier Sports]
Saturday 12 April
QF 1: Bordeaux (1) v Munster (9), Stade Chaban-Delmas (4pm local time) [Premier Sports]
QF 3: Northampton (3) v Castres (6), cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens (5.30pm) [Premier Sports]
Sunday 13 April
QF 4: Toulon (4) v Toulouse (5), Stade Félix Mayol (4pm local time) [Premier Sports]
Semi-finals – 2/3/4 May:
SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4
SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3
NB The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage
2025 Investec Champions Cup final:
Saturday 24 May; Principality Stadium, Cardiff (14.45)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
CONFIRMED Draw Fixture List Plan