Munster to play Bordeaux on Saturday as EPCR confirms fixtures

MUNSTER WILL FACE Bordeaux at Stade Chaban Delmas on Saturday afternoon in the Champions Cup quarter-finals next weekend, with a kick-off of 3pm Irish time confirmed by EPCR.

As had already been confirmed, Leinster will host Glasgow in their quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium on Friday evening with an 8pm kick-off.

Northampton and Castres will clash at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday evening at 5.30pm, with the winner of that game facing either Leinster or Glasgow in the semis.

And the quarter-final weekend will conclude with Toulon welcoming defending champions Toulouse to Stade Félix Mayol on Sunday afternoon at 3pm Irish time.

Champions Cup quarter-finals:

Friday 11 April

QF 2: Leinster (2) v Glasgow (7), Aviva Stadium (8pm) [RTÉ / Premier Sports]

Saturday 12 April

QF 1: Bordeaux (1) v Munster (9), Stade Chaban-Delmas (4pm local time) [Premier Sports]

QF 3: Northampton (3) v Castres (6), cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens (5.30pm) [Premier Sports]

Sunday 13 April

QF 4: Toulon (4) v Toulouse (5), Stade Félix Mayol (4pm local time) [Premier Sports]

Semi-finals – 2/3/4 May:

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

NB The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2025 Investec Champions Cup final:

Saturday 24 May; Principality Stadium, Cardiff (14.45)