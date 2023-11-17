Ireland on wrong side of five-goal thriller in Norway

THIS TIME IT was the Republic of Ireland U21s on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller.

After the drama of that stunning late 3-2 win over Turkey at Turner’s Cross, Jim Crawford’s side endured defeat by the same scoreline after two quick-fire Norway goals in the final quarter threw Group A wide open.

Ireland looked like making it four wins from four to stay ahead of Italy after goals either side of half time from Aidomo Emakhu and Sinclair Amrstrong.

But the game was turned on its head when Kristian Arnstad rifled home a penalty and substitute Lasse Selvåg Nordås made it 3-2 in the 77th minute.

It means Norway go above Ireland into second and are in possession of a possible play-off spot.

However, this looks like being a group of fine margins and with Italy coming to Cork on Tuesday Ireland won’t have time to lick their wounds.

Norway showed their vulnerability at the back inside the first three minutes when defender Leo Hjelde attempted to dribble out of danger.

His touch was heavy and he seemed uncomfortable on the artificial pitch as Ireland’s forwards pounced. Emakhu gained possession and quickly fed Armstrong on his ride side.

Kian Leavy broke forward from midfield to offer another option but the Queens Park Rangers striker opted to fire a fierce shot straight into the arms of Sander Tangvik.

Advertisement

It was a let off for the hosts, who had plenty of the ball in their own defensive third but showed little ability in carving out opportunities.

Still, it was they who took the lead and it was Ireland’s inability to deal with a second phase attack after clearing a corner kick that proved costly in the 20th minute.

After Arnstad initial delivery was cleared, Emakhu didn’t react quickly enough to close down the threat.

Lise Aserud / INPHO Kian Leavy (right) celebrates with Aidomo Emkahu after the latter's opening goal. Lise Aserud / INPHO / INPHO

Arnstad delivered a pin-point delivery this time and Halvor Rødølen Opsahl met it ahead of Connor O’Riordan with a tremendous looping header that left goalkeeper Josh Keeley with no chance.

Ireland, though, responded with a sense of positivity to their place. Emakhu forced a smart save from Tangvik low to his right after selling Celtic’s Odin Thiago Holm a dummy at the edge of the box and almost catching the Norway goalkeeper cold by reversing his shot instead of attempting a curler into the opposite corner.

The equaliser arrived in the 37th minute and was the result of a scenario not too dissimilar from that early chance that was the result of sloppy Norway play and impressive Ireland pressure.

This time Holm ran down a blind alley on the edge of his own box. Matt Healy had boxed him in and Emakhu was alert to nip in for possession.

Again he passed to Armstrong, whose shot was blocked by Hjelde only for the ball to bounce kindly for Emakhu who followed into the box and made no mistake with the close-range finish.

It was exactly what Ireland deserved for the way in which they set about their task, and eight minutes into the second half they had a lead to protect when Emakhu and Armstrong combined to devastating effect.

This time it was the latter slotting home the finish.

It was Armstrong who pinned Opsahl to win a header in the air and glance on for Emakhu. Hjelde stood off the Millwall frontman who took a neat first touch and then slid his fellow Shamrock Rovers academy graduate in on goal.

Armstrong made no mistake and Ireland were well in the ascendancy.

This prompted Norway into making a triple substitution but the game could have been put beyond the hosts when one of Jim Crawford’s changes almost made it 3-1. Johnny Kenny replaced Emkahu on 62 minutes and just a few moments later he spun N4 in the box and drilled a shot through the legs of N1 only for the slightest nick to send it wide.

It was a moment that would have even greater significance following a dramatic four minutes that swung matters back in Norway’s favour.

Firstly, Hjelde was pulled back by Healy in the box from a corner and a penalty was correctly awarded.

Arnstad converted with a lethal finish into the top right corner, and there was more disappointment on 77 minutes when Joel Mvuka got the better of Bosun Lawal down the left.

His slipped pass for substitute Nordås was weighted perfectly so that all that burly striker had to do was scoop his clever finish over Keeley.

It was the final act of drama on a thrilling night.

Ireland: Keeley; Curtis, Lawal, O’Riordan, MacNulty, Roughan (Adaramola 83); Healy, Leavy (Phillips 70), Adeeko (O’Neill 83); Emakhu (Kenny 62), Armstrong.