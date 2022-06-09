Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 9 June 2022
Advertisement

Ireland U21s secure Euro play-off but boss Crawford insists 'job is far from over'

Sweden’s draw with Italy means the Young Boys in Green can still qualify for the European U21 Championships automatically by winning in Ascoli on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 5,864 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5787049
Ireland duo Will Smallbone (left) and Eiran Cashin.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Ireland duo Will Smallbone (left) and Eiran Cashin.
Ireland duo Will Smallbone (left) and Eiran Cashin.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

IRELAND’S U-21s HAVE secured their first ever play-off place in a European U-21 Championship qualification campaign, but boss Jim Crawford insisted the job is far from done.

The Young Boys in Green can still win the group and earn a place at next summer’s should they beat Italy in Ascoli on Tuesday.

Ireland are guaranteed a second-place finish in Group F after Sweden and Italy drew their game 1-1 in Helsingborg this evening.

“First and foremost I would like to thank the hard work and effort of my players and staff. The objective at the start of the campaign was to create history and that is now very much in our hands,” Crawford said.

“While I’m pleased to have a play-off spot secured, the job is far from over. We head to Italy with a chance to automatically qualify and that’s our focus. Italy are an excellent team and have shown that all campaign. They have our respect but I have great belief in our lads to go to Ascoli and get a result.”

Ireland’s four-wins in a row, in which they scored nine goals and conceded just once, propelled them into qualification contention and Monday’s 3-1 victory over Montenegro in Tallaght saw them equal the record amount of points (19) for an Irish U21s side in a qualification campaign.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The win over the Montenegrins in Tallaght Stadium was also the first time an U21s side had won four competitive games in a row and they travel to Italy looking to claim top spot and automatically qualify.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie