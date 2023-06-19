Ireland U21s game abandoned after alleged racial abuse

IRELAND U21s’ match in Austria this afternoon was abandoned after one of the Irish substitutes was allegedly racially abused.

A statement from the FAI’s Twitter account read: “The FAI regrets to announce that today’s U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes.

“The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to Fifa and Uefa.”

Ireland had been leading the friendly game 3-0 thanks to goals from Conor Carty, Ollie O’Neill Aidomo Emakhu before the encounter came to a halt unexpectedly in the second half.

It is the second match in this international window that Jim Crawford’s side have not completed — a previously planned fixture with Gabon was cancelled after their opponents failed to turn up.

It is also the second international window in a row in which an Irish underage football team has been at the centre of a racism controversy.

Last March, the FAI condemned “vile and horrific racist abuse aimed at players from our Men’s U15 international squad on multiple social media outlets”.

More to follow