Tuesday 7 September 2021
Ireland U21s left frustrated by Luxembourg

Jim Crawford’s side were held in Dudelange this afternoon.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 5:00 PM
Luxembourg's Irvin Latic with Dawson Devoy of Ireland.
Image: Stéphane Guillaume/INPHO
Image: Stéphane Guillaume/INPHO

IRELAND U21s had to be content with a 1-1 draw against Luxembourg in Dudelange today.

The result follows on from their opening qualification win away to Bosnia.

Ahead of the game, Jim Crawford handed full debuts to 16-year-old Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, Bohs midfielder Dawson Devoy and Cardiff defender Joel Bagan.

Both sides struggled to get going amid a scrappy first half, though Will Ferry and Tyreik Wright both went close for Ireland.

Then, just after the half-hour mark, the Boys in Green earned a penalty. Having converted in Zenica, Tyreik Wright stepped up again, but this time, the Aston Villa youngster could not find the net, with Lucas Fox making the save.

Ireland made changes in the second half, and it swiftly paid off. Just after being introduced, UCD’s Colm Whelan found the corner of the net from the edge of the area with a superb low strike with 21 minutes remaining.

However, in the 81st minute, another penalty was awarded, this time against Ireland, and Dylan Kuete made no mistake from the spot.

Ireland pressed for a winner in the dying stages, but it wasn’t to be, as the hosts picked up their first point of the qualification campaign.

More to follow

