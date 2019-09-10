Troy Parrott and Conor Masterson goals help Ireland U21s bag impressive win in Sweden

IRELAND MADE IT three wins from three in their qualifying group for the Uefa U21 European Championships on Tuesday evening with an impressive 3-1 away win against Sweden thanks to goals from Troy Parrott and Conor Masterson.

Stephen Kenny’s promising young side dispatched Luxembourg and Armenia in their opening two qualifiers with relative ease — Parrott’s debut U21 goal at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night securing a 1-0 win over the Armenians.

This evening’s clash in front of over 4,000 spectators at the Guldfågeln Arena represented Ireland’s first proper test in Group 1, with a further challenge against favourites for top spot Italy to come next month.

Ireland went behind after 19 minutes thanks to a brilliantly well-worked move finished off by 20-year-old Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg, who fired a precise right-footed effort beyond the reach of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kenny’s side had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot when Aaron Connolly was tripped inside the box. However the Galway man, who put in a man-of-the-match display against Armenia on Friday, failed to convert from the spot as Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg made the stop.

Parrott levelled proceedings with a powerful, right-footed finish from inside the box after the break. Ireland then took the lead on 87 minutes as QPR defender Conor Masterson arrowed a stunning header into Dahlberg’s far corner.

Ireland made sure of the three points in stoppage time as the hosts went in search of a late equaliser, the game having been turned on its head. Parrott raced clear against the run of play on the counter, cut back onto his right boot and scooped a measured finish into the back of the net as Ireland came from a goal down to bag a 3-1 away win.

IRELAND: Kelleher, O’Connor, Leahy, Masterson, O’Shea; Coventry, Molumby, Elbouzedi, Mandroiu (Parrott 51), Afolabi (Idah 82); Connolly.

Substitutes: Bazunu, Scales, Ledwidge, McNamara, Kilkenny, Knight, Taylor.

