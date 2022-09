20 mins ago

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the Republic of Ireland U21′s first leg of their first Uefa European Championship play-off against Israel.

This is crunch time for Jim Crawford’s side as they aim to reach the finals of the competition for the first time in history. The finals will be hosted by Romania and Georgia in June and July next summer.

We’ll have team line-ups and any late changes for you as we head towards the 7pm kick-off which is also live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.