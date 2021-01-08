Stirling stars with unbeaten century but Ireland suffer first-ever ODI defeat to UAE

THE UNITED ARAB Emirates (UAE) enjoyed their first-ever one-day international (ODI) victory over Ireland today.

Irish batsman Paul Stirling had hit an unbeaten century — 131 from 148 — to become only the second player to pass 9,000 runs for Ireland after William Porterfield.

Ireland totalled 269-5, but centuries from Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Muhammad Usman ensured UAE won by six wickets.

It is the first time UAE have claimed an ODI win over a full member.

The sides meet in three more ODIs over the coming days and Ireland will then play three times against Afghanistan.

Ireland 269-5 (50 overs; P Stirling 131*, A Balbirnie 53; R Mustafa 2-43)

UAE 273-4 (49 overs; C Rizwan 109, M Usman 105*; C Campher 2-31, B McCarthy 2-63)