Scott Hogan starts as Kenny makes three changes for Ukraine clash

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made three changes to his Irish side for tonight’s Uefa Nations League meeting with Ukraine in Łódź, Poland.

Striker Scott Hogan replaces the injured Michael Obafemi, while Darragh Lenihan and Dara O’Shea are brought into the back three for John Egan and Shane Duffy, both of whom are unavailable. Lenihan is making his competitive debut, in what is his first Irish appearance since 2018.

Kenny looks set to retain his 3-5-2 system, and has resisted the temptation to make changes to his midfield, with Josh Cullen starting a fourth game in a row along with Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby. James McClean and Alan Browne continue as the wing-backs, with Troy Parrott up front with Hogan.

Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher also retain their places.

Chiedozie Ogbene is fit enough to return to the bench having missed Saturday’s victory against Scotland, with Festy Ebosele and Ryan Manning brought back into the squad too. Obafemi is out with injury, Jimmy Dunne hasn’t been selected for the matchday squad.

James McClean captains the side on the night of his 94th cap.

Starting XI | Ukraine v Republic of Ireland



James McClean captains the team as Scott Hogan, Darragh Lenihan & Dara O'Shea all come into the side to face Ukraine (KO 7.45pm/8.45pm local) 🇮🇪



Match No.4 of this window, come on you Boys in Green!#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/ODB224qjcc — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 14, 2022

Unlike in Dublin six days ago, Ukraine have selected many of their first-choice players, including Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko involved.