Here we go, it’s almost time for arguably the biggest game in Irish women’s football history. Monumental, decisive, crucial, vital; it’s all those things. The bottom line is a result is needed.

The Girls In Green face Ukraine in a crunch qualifier in Kyiv, with it all to play for. It’s simple: avoid defeat and it’s on to the Euro 2022 playoffs, at least. One step closer to achieving the dream of reaching a first-ever major tournament.

A win or a draw will also keep Ireland in contention for automatic qualification for the finals tournament in England. But we won’t get too carried away just yet. It’s all about today, this “cup final” at Obolon Arena, with second seeds Ukraine proving tough, tough opposition.

Kick-off is 5pm and the game is live on RTÉ Two, but as always, we’ll keep you up to date right here.