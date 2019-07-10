Irish men's team bow out of University Games in defeat to Russia

THE IRISH MEN’S team have bowed out at the quarter-final stage of the World University Games in Naples with a 1-0 defeat to Russia.

The only goal of the game was scored from the penalty spot - Nikita Salamatov converting after UCC’s Rob Slevin was adjudged to have handled the in trying to clear a ball headed back toward the Irish goal by Anthony McAlavey.

The game was ill-tempered and both sides ended with 10 men: Sean McSweeney was sent off for Ireland while Artem Iusupov was separately sent off for Russia.

Ireland are out of the competition proper but their interest hasn’t been entirely ended by this defeat. They will now compete for fifth place, and to that end, will face Ukraine on Thursday.

This defeat comes after a 3-2 win against South Korea and a 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

Elsewhere, the Irish women’s team are on the cusp of a final in the same tournament – they face South Korea at the semi-final stage today from 4pm.

Ireland (v Russia): Coffey (Sheridan 75), Nugent, Manley, Slevin, Young, McAlavey (Daly-Butz 66), Kelly, Hurley, McSweeney, Duffy (Noack-Hofmann 80), O’Sullivan (Falvey 77)