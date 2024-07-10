'Everyone trained' - Ireland say they have a clean bill of health

IRELAND ASSISTANT COACH Simon Easterby said they have a clean bill of health ahead of this weekend’s second Test against the Springboks.

While hooker Dan Sheehan and scrum-half Craig Casey had already been replaced in the Ireland squad by Dave Heffernan and Nathan Doak due to injuries suffered in the first Test defeat.

All 35 players remaining in the squad trained today at Northwood School in Durban.

“Everyone trained today, Heff and Doaky came in and took part in the session,” said Easterby.

“Everyone apart from Dan and Craig were available and training.”

It was positive news for Ireland given that Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne were forced off during the first Test due to respective head and groin injuries, while Andrew Porter suffered a cut to the hand and Bundee Aki and James Lowe are also thought to have taken knocks.

Henshaw was replaced at half time after his instrumented mouthguard alerted medical staff to the severity of a high-impact collision with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. That caused his removal but Ireland said that Henshaw is on track to be available for the second Test.

The injury update makes Andy Farrell’s team selection all the more interesting this week, with the matchday 23 announcement to come at 2pm Irish time on Thursday.

Easterby said the Irish coaching staff have been pleased with their players’ reaction since the defeat in Pretoria.

“We didn’t expect anything different from the lads,” he said.

“When you put in a performance that doesn’t match the levels the lads have put in across the last couple of seasons, then there is clearly disappointment. There is no better group to take responsibility for that, to get a second opportunity this weekend.”

The Irish coaches were also unsurprised at Rassie Erasmus naming a completely unchanged 23 for the second Test at Kings Park Stadium.

“That’s obviously a vote of confidence after their victory and it’s not unusual I guess,” said Easterby. “It gives those guys a chance to back up with another performance.

“We expected a similar type of team and they’ve gone with the same 23, which probably makes it a little easier previewing them because we know a lot of their individuals and we’re aware of a lot of strengths in their team.”