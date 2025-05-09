IN A CHANGE to the norm, Munster had their pre-match team meeting out on the pitch at Thomond Park this evening.

The fine weather helped but this was another measure in making sure that the clash with Ulster – so important to Munster’s URC play-offs hopes – was all about Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, and Stephen Archer. Captain Tadhg Beirne’s words about that trio hit home.

This was almost certainly their final outing at Thomond Park and a 38-20 bonus-point win over their provincial rivals was a fine way to say farewell to the brave and faithful. That O’Mahony’s try put the seal on Munster’s victory was perfect.

Having that send-off in mind was ideal for Munster this week as they managed to switch focus from the URC play-off race to something even more meaningful.

“We all know there’s play-offs, we know what’s at stake in terms of Champions Cup, what it means for the club,” said Munster interim head coach Ian Costello post-match.

“We know that there’s a huge amount of external pressure but actually this week, we went a lot deeper than that. We knew that was there.

“It was about Peter, it was about Conor, it was about Stevie. It was about what they’ve done for the club, how they deserve to be sent off. We had a meeting on the pitch tonight and Tadhg spoke so well and it really captured the whole week around putting a performance out there that reflected how much those lads meant to us and meant to the club.

Advertisement

“That’s more powerful than anything. And it probably reflected what those lads meant to us. In a lot of elements, without being perfect, I think we did that. That’s the relief.”

Inside centre Alex Nankivell was delighted that he and his Munster team-mates were able to do that departing trio justice at Thomond Park.

Peter O'Mahony heads down the tunnel after Munster's win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Nankivell, who had a big hand in Munster’s win, has enjoyed getting to know these Munster legends since arriving in 2023.

“Obviously, I kind of knew who Pete and Murr were from playing in New Zealand and the Lions tours, what they’ve done for Ireland,” said Nankivell. “To come here and be in the changing room with them, the coolest thing to me is just how normal they are.

They’re great, great fellas, first and foremost. Ultimately, they’ve done amazing things for Munster and Ireland as a nation. That’s what really struck me, you want to be team-mates with people who will work hard for you and just be good people. They’re down-to-earth and great lads.

“So it’s pretty cool. I haven’t known them for too long but you can see the influence they have in this team. It’s pretty special.”

Munster sit fifth in the URC tonight and though that’s likely to change this weekend, they have given their play-off hopes a huge boost.

With another home game to come against Benetton in Cork in the last regular-season round next weekend, Costello’s side should be able to seal their quarter-final spot and Champions Cup qualification for next season.

“Really pleased with the second half, but really pleased with some elements of the first as well,” said Costello.

“We laid our stall out in terms of physicality. We felt we laid a good foundation in the first half without it being pretty, and capitalised on it in the second half.”

Iain Henderson with Conor Murray. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

But for Ulster, this was the end of the road in their play-off race.

They will travel to Edinburgh next weekend, but the Challenge Cup awaits next season.

“We’re massively disappointed to now miss out on the top eight but we will regroup,” said Ulster boss Richie Murphy.

“We have a group of players, obviously some are massively experienced and some are very, very young players who are learning at this level.

“These games over the last number of weeks will massively stand to us going forward but ultimately at this moment in time, we’re not good enough.”