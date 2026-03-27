Shane Lowry climbs leaderboard as Seamus Power set to miss cut in Texas

SHANE LOWRY CLIMBED the leaderboard with a second-round 67, while Seamus Power looks set to miss the cut at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

With the projected line at two-under, Power is among a sizable group on even-par after signing for a disappointing 72.

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A late bogey took the shine off his promising start yesterday, and the setbacks continued on day two in Houston, as Gary Woodland seized a commanding lead.

The American is three in front, on 13-under for the PGA tournament, after rounds of 63 and 64. Several golfers were still in action at the time of writing.

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Power dropped well back today after bogeys on the seventh, 14th and 18th, his sole birdie arriving on the penultimate hole.

Lowry moved in the opposite direction, having improved his opening-round 69 to a 67 to sit four-under overall. The Offaly man enjoyed a bogey-free round, picking up shots on the third, fifth and eighth to complete a fine front nine.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh are in danger of missing the cut at the Ford Championship in Phoenix, Arizona, after both shooting second-round 72s.

Maguire had the better opening day at the LPGA Tour event, carding 68, but three bogeys cancelled out three birdies today to leave her four-under for the tournament.

The projected cut line is five-under. Walsh is all but eliminated, three shots further back after the same split. American Jenny Bae, Japan’s Minami Katsu Japan, and Lydia Ko of New Zealand share a three-way lead on 13-under.