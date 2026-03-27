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England's Paul Waring leads the Houston Open on seven-under par. AP Photo/Michael Wyke/Alamy Stock Photo
PGA Tour

Late bogey takes a little shine off Seamus Power's promising start in Houston

England’s Paul Waring leads the way on seven-under par.
1.04am, 27 Mar 2026

SEAMUS POWER MISSED a 10-footer for par on the final hole as he opened with a round of two-under par 68 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Waterford’s Power sits five shots off the early pace set by clubhouse leader Paul Waring on seven-under par, while Shane Lowry opened with a one-under par 69.

Power took full advantage of the three par-fives at Memorial Park, playing them in three-under par, as well as chipping in for a birdie from off the back of the green at the par-three second.

But it was two other par-threes that proved to be his undoing late on, with bogeys at both seven and nine.

He sits in a tie for 31st at the end of the opening day of play, looking up at a congested leaderboard with no fewer than 20 players just one shot better off on -3.

For his part, Lowry finished the day on a positive note, rolling in a 24-footer for a birdie two on the ninth to close out his round.

Gary Woodland sits outright second on six-under par, while there’s a three-way tie for third on five-under between Sam Burns, Michael Brennan and Tom Hoge.

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