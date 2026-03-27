The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Late bogey takes a little shine off Seamus Power's promising start in Houston
SEAMUS POWER MISSED a 10-footer for par on the final hole as he opened with a round of two-under par 68 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Waterford’s Power sits five shots off the early pace set by clubhouse leader Paul Waring on seven-under par, while Shane Lowry opened with a one-under par 69.
Power took full advantage of the three par-fives at Memorial Park, playing them in three-under par, as well as chipping in for a birdie from off the back of the green at the par-three second.
But it was two other par-threes that proved to be his undoing late on, with bogeys at both seven and nine.
He sits in a tie for 31st at the end of the opening day of play, looking up at a congested leaderboard with no fewer than 20 players just one shot better off on -3.
For his part, Lowry finished the day on a positive note, rolling in a 24-footer for a birdie two on the ninth to close out his round.
Gary Woodland sits outright second on six-under par, while there’s a three-way tie for third on five-under between Sam Burns, Michael Brennan and Tom Hoge.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf Houston Open PGA Tour seamus power Shane Lowry