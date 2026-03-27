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Tiger Woods involved in car crash in Florida - reports

A press conference has been scheduled.
8.07pm, 27 Mar 2026

GOLF SUPERSTAR TIGER Woods was involved in a car crash in Florida on Friday, US media reports citing local law enforcement said.

There was no immediate word on Woods’ condition following the incident in Jupiter Island, ABC television reported.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A press conference has been scheduled at 5pm local time (2100 GMT).

The reports come five years after Woods was seriously injured in a car crash in California in 2021.

More to follow.

– © AFP 2026

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