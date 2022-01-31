Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 31 January 2022
Furlong, Henderson, and Ryan to train fully tomorrow ahead of Wales clash

Josh van der Flier, Keith Earls, and Joey Carbery are also fully fit.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 31 Jan 2022
Furlong with Conor Murray in Portugal.
Image: Ryan Bailey/INPHO
IRELAND SAY THAT Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, and James Ryan will all return to full training tomorrow ahead of this weekend’s Six Nations opener against Wales.

Andy Farrell’s squad have been at a training camp in Portugal since last week and Furlong [calf], Henderson [ankle], and Ryan [hamstring] have had their workloads managed up to this point due to their recovery from injuries.

Farrell had hoped the trio would be training fully by the end of last week but they have now been given the all-clear to ramp up their efforts from tomorrow.

Tighthead prop Furlong is a key man for Ireland, while Henderson and Ryan have been Farrell’s first-choice lock pairing when available.

It now looks like the Ireland head coach will have a full deck to choose from when it comes to naming his matchday 23 for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Wales in Dublin.

Ireland have confirmed that Joey Carbery has already returned to full training in recent days after recovering from a fractured elbow, while Josh van der Flier and Keith Earls are also fully fit after overcoming strains.

Ireland will fly home from Portugal on Wednesday and Farrell is due to name his team for the Wales game on Thursday.

Ireland squad for 2022 Six Nations:

Loosehead props: Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne

Hookers: Rónan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring

Tighthead props: Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Tom O’Toole

Second rows: Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Kieran Treadwell, Ryan Baird

Back rowsJack Conan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes

Scrum-halves: Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray, Craig Casey

Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Joey Carbery, Jack Carty

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, James Hume

Back threes: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Robert Baloucoune, Jordan Larmour, Mack Hansen, Mike Lowry

Development player: Cian Prendergast.

Murray Kinsella
Murray Kinsella
