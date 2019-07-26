This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland without a new manager for friendly against world champions

Colin Bell’s former assistant Tom O’Connor takes interim charge for the trip to California.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 2:40 PM
11 minutes ago 268 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4741879
Ireland captain Katie McCabe.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Ireland captain Katie McCabe.
Ireland captain Katie McCabe.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland [FAI] is still in the process of appointing a new women’s national team manager, meaning Colin Bell’s former assistant Tom O’Connor will take interim charge for next week’s friendly against USA.

Bell unexpectedly left the position at the end of June to take on the role of assistant manager at Huddersfield Town, and the FAI say they intend to appoint his successor as WNT boss ‘very soon’.

The ongoing recruitment process means Ireland will travel to California to face the world champions without a permanent manager, with O’Connor today announcing a 20-player squad for the 3 August friendly [3am Irish time, eir Sport].

The squad will leave for America on Monday ahead of the game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, which will be the USA’s first game since defeating the Netherlands to win the World Cup in early July.

There are five changes to the squad that faced Italy in April, with Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Campbell ruled out due to club commitments, while there are five Women’s National League players selected. 

“It is very exciting for the players to play the world champions after what was a fantastic and inspiring World Cup,” FAI performance director Ruud Dokter said.

Colin Bell during the National Anthem O'Connor [left of Bell] takes interim charge. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

“It’s a big opportunity to play in an excellent environment and a great game to be involved in for both players and staff.

“Tom O’Connor is taking the team as interim manager and as a coach under the previous manager he knows the team very well. We are in the process of appointing a new manager, which we intend to do very soon.

“We want to have the new manager in position before the European Championship qualifier in September.”

Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Lauren Dwyer (Wexford Youths)

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Kildrum Tigers), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Peamount United), Jess Gargan (Shelbourne), Claire Walsh (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Köln), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Heather Payne (Florida State University). 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie