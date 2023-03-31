McCabe included and three new call-ups as Ireland name squad for USA games

KATIE MCCABE HAS been included in the Ireland squad for the upcoming games against the USA despite going off injured in Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final this week.

McCabe limped off in the closing minutes of Wednesday night’s victory over Bayern Munich but has been included amongst the 27 players selected by Vera Pauw to take on the number-one ranked side in the world.

There are also first call-ups for goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, and the defensive duo Tara O’Hanlon and Alannah McEvoy.

Ireland play the USA next Saturday 8 April in Austin, Texas and on Tuesday 11 April in St Louis, Missouri. Both games will be live on RTÉ 2.

Advertisement

More to follow…