Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Katie McCabe.
# girls in green
McCabe included and three new call-ups as Ireland name squad for USA games
Ireland play the USA next Saturday 8 April in Austin, Texas and on Tuesday 11 Apriln in St Louis, Missouri.
42
0
3 minutes ago

KATIE MCCABE HAS been included in the Ireland squad for the upcoming games against the USA despite going off injured in Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final this week.

McCabe limped off in the closing minutes of Wednesday night’s victory over Bayern Munich but has been included amongst the 27  players selected by Vera Pauw to take on the number-one ranked side in the world.

There are also first call-ups for goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, and the defensive duo Tara O’Hanlon and Alannah McEvoy.

Ireland play the USA next Saturday 8 April in Austin, Texas and on Tuesday 11 April in St Louis, Missouri. Both games will be live on RTÉ 2.

More to follow…

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     