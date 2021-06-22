Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 22 June 2021
Advertisement

Ireland set for October Test game against USA in Las Vegas

The game will be held at the 65,000 capacity Allegiant Stadium.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 6:07 PM
32 minutes ago 1,284 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5474373
Ireland will play the USA at the Allegiant Stadium in October.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ireland will play the USA at the Allegiant Stadium in October.
Ireland will play the USA at the Allegiant Stadium in October.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed that Ireland will head to Las Vegas later this year for an October Test game against the USA. 

Andy Farrell’s squad will take on the USA at the 65,000 capacity Allegiant Stadium, which serves as the home ground of NFL side the Las Vegas Raiders, to play the first ever rugby international held at the stadium.

The game, to be played on 30 October, will serve as an additional fixture before Ireland’s regular series of autumn Test games in November.

It will be Ireland’s second Test game against the USA this year, with the Eagles due to take on Farrell’s side at the Aviva Stadium on 10 July.

Ireland’s most recent visit to the US was a 54-7 win over Italy at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2018, the same venue where Joe Schmidt led Ireland to an historic first-ever win against New Zealand in 2016. Ireland also visited New Jersey in June 2017, beating the USA 55-19 at the Red Bull Arena.

Head coach Andy Farrell said: “Over the past few years we have had some incredible experiences playing in the US. 

nfl-indianapolis-colts-at-las-vegas-raiders The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“We had two very memorable trips to Chicago which included beating the All Blacks at Soldier Field for the first time in our history and our last fixture against the Eagles in New Jersey was another fantastic rugby experience. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We are looking forward to the game in October and to reconnecting with Irish Rugby fans in the US.”

James Ryan, who will captain Ireland for the July Tests against Japan and the USA in Dublin, made his international debut against the Eagles in New Jersey.

“Anytime we have played in the US we have had tremendous support either travelling from Ireland or Irish Rugby fans based in America,” Ryan said.

“We have been lucky to experience some great cities and stadia on our recent trips across the Atlantic but Las Vegas will be special and to be the first rugby game to be played at the Allegiant Stadium will just make it an even bigger occasion for players and fans alike.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie