Ireland set for October Test game against USA in Las Vegas

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed that Ireland will head to Las Vegas later this year for an October Test game against the USA.

Andy Farrell’s squad will take on the USA at the 65,000 capacity Allegiant Stadium, which serves as the home ground of NFL side the Las Vegas Raiders, to play the first ever rugby international held at the stadium.

The game, to be played on 30 October, will serve as an additional fixture before Ireland’s regular series of autumn Test games in November.

It will be Ireland’s second Test game against the USA this year, with the Eagles due to take on Farrell’s side at the Aviva Stadium on 10 July.

Ireland’s most recent visit to the US was a 54-7 win over Italy at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2018, the same venue where Joe Schmidt led Ireland to an historic first-ever win against New Zealand in 2016. Ireland also visited New Jersey in June 2017, beating the USA 55-19 at the Red Bull Arena.

Head coach Andy Farrell said: “Over the past few years we have had some incredible experiences playing in the US.

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“We had two very memorable trips to Chicago which included beating the All Blacks at Soldier Field for the first time in our history and our last fixture against the Eagles in New Jersey was another fantastic rugby experience.

“We are looking forward to the game in October and to reconnecting with Irish Rugby fans in the US.”

James Ryan, who will captain Ireland for the July Tests against Japan and the USA in Dublin, made his international debut against the Eagles in New Jersey.