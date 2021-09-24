Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 24 September 2021
Ireland's clash with USA in Las Vegas cancelled due to border restrictions

The game could be rescheduled for October 2022.

IRELAND’S SCHEDULED CLASH with the US on 30 October in Las Vegas has been cancelled due to the border restrictions regarding entry into the United States.

Andy Farrell’s men were due to travel to the States for the first Test of their autumn campaign but the game is now in line to be rescheduled for October 2022.

The IRFU says that “continued border restrictions on entry into the United States from Ireland and the UK have presented insurmountable logistical challenges for the Irish team to fulfil the fixture.”

Those US restrictions are only due to lift on 1 November.

“It’s regrettable that the game won’t be going ahead this October,” said IRFU CEO Philip Browne.

“From an IRFU point of view, the match presented the Irish team with another valuable Test match and the opportunity to experience the atmosphere at the impressive Allegiant Stadium.

“I am sure Irish supporters were excited at the prospect of seeing the team play in Las Vegas. Irish Rugby is committed to enhancing its connection with the Irish Diaspora in the US and has played memorable fixtures in Chicago and New Jersey in recent seasons as we further expand the Irish Rugby brand globally. We are very supportive at looking at rescheduling the fixture next year.”

Farrell’s Ireland will still have home games against Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina this autumn.

