LIVE: Ireland v England, Summer Nations Series

5′ - Ford is on the mark from 40-odd metres and settles any English nerves. The visitors lead!
4′ – IRL 0-0 ENG: Couple of huge hits already from opposing left wings Elliot Daly and James Lowe respectively.
Mack Hansen takes the sting out of a manic-enough start with a mark, but he only slices the free kick as far as his own 10′.
England win a penalty off the ensuing phase as Tadhg Beirne fails to roll away.
Shot called by George Ford.
Poor start by Ireland, who were turned over on the ground twice in the opening four minutes.
1′ – IRL 0-0 ENG:Ross Byrne gets us underway at the Aviva!
The ground is after filling up now very quickly and, after Earls’ intro, the place is fizzing.
Kick-off in a couple of minutes’ time!
Ireland are led out by Keith Earls and his kids, and the noise is serious. Anthem time.
Just over 10 minutes to go, now, and the stadium isn’t even half-full yet. It’ll hardly reach capacity, considering it’s just a warm-up game and tickets cost roughly a million euro each.
But there’s definitely a relaxed vibe here today compared to the tension that engulfed the place ahead of the Slam game back in March.
It’s a cracker of a day in Dublin and a few heads might need to be torn out of pubs if they’re going to make kick-off.
Don’t mention the war…
We’re just over 15 minutes from kick-off here at Lansdowne Road and the WiFi, as always, has me in conniptions. But we’ll get there.
One hundred up today for Keith Earls, for whom there was an enormous reception as his name was read over the tannoy with the rest of the Ireland team.
Here’s a quick recap of the lineups. (Your referee, by the way, is Paul Williams of New Zealand).
Ireland
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Mack Hansen
- 13. Garry Ringrose
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Ross Byrne
- 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Dan Sheehan
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. Tadhg Beirne
- 5. James Ryan (captain)
- 6. Peter O’Mahony
- 7. Josh van der Flier
- 8. Cian Prendergast
Replacements:
- 16. Rob Herring
- 17. Jeremy Loughman
- 18. Finlay Bealham
- 19. Joe McCarthy
- 20. Caelan Doris
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Jack Crowley
- 23. Keith Earls
England
- 15. Freddie Steward
- 14. Anthony Watson
- 13. Joe Marchant
- 12. Manu Tuilagi
- 11. Elliot Daly
- 10. George Ford
- 9. Ben Youngs
- 1. Ellis Genge
- 2. Jamie George
- 3. Will Stuart
- 4. Maro Itoje
- 5. David Ribbans
- 6. Courtney Lawes (capt)
- 7. Ben Earl
- 8. Billy Vunipola
Replacements:
- 16. Theo Dan
- 17. Joe Marler
- 18. Kyle Sinckler
- 19. Ollie Chessum
- 20. Jack Willis
- 21. Danny Care
- 22. Marcus Smith
- 23. Ollie Lawrence
How’s everyone? We’re almost ready for take-off…
Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll be bringing you live updates from Ireland’s final World Cup warm-up game on Irish soil, as they look for the perfect send-off against England.
If you can’t get to a telly, I’ll keep you posted on the scoreline and big moments from the game on this end. If you can, and if you simply want more analysis afterwards, I’ll be doing player ratings for The 42 and my colleagues Murray Kinsella and Ciarán Kennedy behind me will be sure to sate your remaining appetite.
Let’s get stuck into it!