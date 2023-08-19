LIVE: Ireland v England, Summer Nations Series

4′ – IRL 0-0 ENG: Couple of huge hits already from opposing left wings Elliot Daly and James Lowe respectively.

Mack Hansen takes the sting out of a manic-enough start with a mark, but he only slices the free kick as far as his own 10′.

England win a penalty off the ensuing phase as Tadhg Beirne fails to roll away.

Shot called by George Ford.

Poor start by Ireland, who were turned over on the ground twice in the opening four minutes.