LIVE: Republic of Ireland v England, Uefa Nations League

Good evening!

How’s everyone doing?

Welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s Nations League opener against England at the Aviva Stadium.

The Heimir Halgrimsson era begins at five o’clock this evening, and against a visiting English side managed for the first time by former Ireland international Lee Carsley.

Another former Ireland international, Declan Rice, starts in midfield for England, and so too does former Ireland U21 Jack Grealish. I’ll have full team news for you momentarily.

It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you live updates throughout the game in the event that you can’t make it to Landsdowne Road or to a telly.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO