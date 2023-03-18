LIVE: Ireland v England, Six Nations

Evening, all!

Right, let’s get after that Slam, will we?

Welcome to The42′s live updates of Ireland versus England at the Aviva Stadium.

Gavan Casey here and I’ll be giving you a blow-by-blow account of the game, or something close to it, as Andy Farrell’s men chase the country’s fourth ever Grand Slam.

Dublin is buzzing, fans are beginning to trickle into the Aviva, and Teenage Kicks by The Undertones is pumping out of the PA system.

It could be a special day. It could be positively dreadful, too. It’s sport, who knows? But let’s hope for the first one.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO